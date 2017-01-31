Barrie Marina Getting Some Work Done

Barrie’s Transient Marina is getting a face lift. The City will start updating the Heritage Park marina as of Monday, removing the existing dock and replacing it with a modern floating dock system. The project will also include updating the electrical, freshwater, and lighting systems around the marina, and increase its capacity from 35 slips to 50. Area sidewalks will be closed for the duration of the project, with fencing and signage to let you know where you can’t go (the area highlighted in red in the image below). Everything should be ready for public use in June.