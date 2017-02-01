Listen Live

Barrie Man Survives Fentanyl Overdose

New Anti-Opioid Drug Used To Revive Man Without Vital Signs

By News

Another fentanyl overdose in Barrie. Just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, paramedics were called to a Little Ave. home with reports of an overdose. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man without vital signs, who was revived by the same anti-opioid drug we told you about earlier this week. He was then taken to RVH for treatment. Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka is offering a thousand dollar reward all this month and next for information leading to the seizure of fentanyl, and the arrest of those trafficking in it.

Related posts

Collingwood Hospital Now Offering High Quality Mammograms

Police On The Beat Want to Meet A Man Accused Of A Feat of Meat Theft

Sign Hung Outside MP Leitch’s Collingwood Office Following Quebec Attack

Power Stream Becomes Alectra

Crime Stoppers Joins Fight Against Illegal Fentanyl

Crash Leads To Stolen Vehicle, Series Of Break And Enters

Kids Being Marketed To Death

Snowbirds To Help Barrie Celebrate Canada’s 150th

Gilda’s Club Benefiting From Sesquicentennial Grant Money