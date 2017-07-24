Listen Live

Barrie Man Killed In Oro Medonte Motorcycle Collision

Police Asking That Witnesses Come Forward

The OPP have identified victim of a motorcycle crash in Oro Medonte last night, as 21-year-old Ryan Tran of Barrie. Investigators are still trying to figure out how Tran lost control of his motorcycle while traveling south on Line 3 near Bass Lake Sideroad around 7:30 last evening. His motorbike left the roadway, while Tran succumbed to injuries at hospital. Any witnesses who haven’t already talked to the police are encouraged to do so.

