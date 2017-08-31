Barrie Man Gets Wake Up Call From Police

Sleeping Beauty he ain’t. Barrie Police got the call to a Donald Street motel around lunchtime Wednesday, after an employee there says he found a man sleeping in a room he didn’t pay for. When officers tried to rouse the guy, they say he refused to get up and demanded police let him sleep. And let him sleep they did, in a jail cell. The 52-year-old Barrie man was charged with Breaking and Entering, and held in jail overnight for a bail hearing.