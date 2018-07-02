Barrie man facing several charges after arrest in Orillia
The vehicle was traveling in excess of 160 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone
OPP arrest a man for dangerous driving on Highway 11 in Orillia. The vehicle was traveling southbound in excess of 160 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone early Sunday morning. After stopping the vehicle and a foot chase it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Seguin Township.
A 23 year old Barrie man faces several charges including
– Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
– Flight from Police Contrary
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
– Stunt Driving
– Driving While Under Suspension
The accused will make a court appearance at a later date.