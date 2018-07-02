Barrie man facing several charges after arrest in Orillia

OPP arrest a man for dangerous driving on Highway 11 in Orillia. The vehicle was traveling southbound in excess of 160 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone early Sunday morning. After stopping the vehicle and a foot chase it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Seguin Township.

A 23 year old Barrie man faces several charges including

– Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Flight from Police Contrary

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Stunt Driving

– Driving While Under Suspension

The accused will make a court appearance at a later date.