Barrie Man Drives Over Tree

Barrie Police Service was called to the area of Edgehill Drive and Ferndale Drive North yesterday after witnesses reported an impaired driver who had just hit a tree.

Just after 3:00pm the 48-year-old male driver attempted to pull into the driveway multiple times and eventually missed it all together, running over a tree in the yard.

Witnesses saw the incident and contacted police as the male was making attempts to find the driveway, all while the small tree was still under his vehicle.

The Barrie man was arrested for impaired driving and taken back to the Police Service for further breath samples.