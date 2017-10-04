Listen Live

Barrie Man Collared Close To Crime Scene

Police Track Down Suspect Accused of Twice Robbing Same Gas Station

A Barrie man was arrested while running towards the very gas bar he’s accused of holding up twice. Barrie Police put the word out yesterday of a suspect they were looking for in connection to two robberies at a Petro Canada station on Bayfield St, and started getting a flood of calls from the parking lot of the Kozlov Mall. Police say the guy ran when he spotted the cops, but was chased down, and now faces a few charges.

The Rap Sheet