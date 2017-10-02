Barrie Man Charged in Sexual Assaults Dating Back to The 70’s

A Barrie man is charged in connection to sexual assault allegations dating back to 1975. The Barrie Police Service says there are two known victims in this case, but believe there are others, after a 64-year-old man was on Friday charged with Gross Indecency and Sexual Assault. Police say incidences took place between 1975 and this year, while the suspect worked as a teacher at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus. Anyone who may be able to help police in the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Constable Storey of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2942 or email at jstorey@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com