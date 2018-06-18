Barrie Man Charged In Magnetawan-Area Hit and Run

A Barrie man has been arrested after a hit and run near Magnetawan. The OPP say a 70-year-old cyclist, also from Barrie, was struck by a vehicle on Highway 124 around 9:00 Sunday morning. The cyclist was taken to local hospital with life threatening injuries, while police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Around 9:00 Sunday night, investigators located the suspect vehicle in Parry Sound, and arrested a 54-year-old man who now faces appropriate charges.