Barrie Man Charged In Child Pornography Investigation

A 36-year-old Barrie man has been charged after a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Investigators received a tip last October (2016) concerning the uploading of child pornography using Skype. During the course of the investigation the Barrie Police ICE Unit, along with OPP Tech Crime seized several devices for analysis.

The accused has been charged with:

Word of Child Pornography

Distributing Child Pornography

Sexual Interference

Sexual Assault

Accessing Child Pornography

The Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit is a partner within Ontario’s “Provincial Strategy” to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.