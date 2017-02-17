Barrie Man Charged Despite Lack of Breathalyser Test

A Barrie man found out he can still be charged even if he stays tight lipped. The 40-year-old was pulled over around 1:00 Thursday morning, when a police officer allegedly spotted him swerving all over Ferndale Drive. Police say the driver refused to co-operate with the officer, and refused to take a breathalyser test. That ended with a 90-day licence suspension, his vehicle was impounded for a week too, and he’s been handed a court date. Refusing to provide a breath sample can lead to the same penalties as an actual DUI charge, so you may as well breath into the tube if they ask.