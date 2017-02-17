Listen Live

Barrie Man Charged Despite Lack of Breathalyser Test

Police Stop Car That Was Allegedly Swerving All Over The Road

By News

A Barrie man found out he can still be charged even if he stays tight lipped. The 40-year-old was pulled over around 1:00 Thursday morning, when a police officer allegedly spotted him swerving all over Ferndale Drive. Police say the driver refused to co-operate with the officer, and refused to take a breathalyser test. That ended with a 90-day licence suspension, his vehicle was impounded for a week too, and he’s been handed a court date. Refusing to provide a breath sample can lead to the same penalties as an actual DUI charge, so you may as well breath into the tube if they ask.

Related posts

Insulin Stolen From Bradford Car

Driver Sought After Allegedly Fleeing Three Vehicle Crash

Rudeness Bad For Your Health?

Oro-Medonte To Receive Heritage Awards For Church Restoration

Crunch Time At Georgian College

Family Day – What’s Open And Closed

Ontario Planning To Implement Financial Literacy Classes In High School

No Danger To Students in Angus Following Alleged Social Media Threat

Southbound Tractor Trailer Ends Up In Northbound Lanes