Barrie Man Arrested After Making Himself Comfortable in his Neighbours Home

Talks about overstaying your welcome… Barrie Police arrested a man early this morning, after he made himself comfortable in his neighbours apartment. Seems he entered the unit late Friday night and began using cocaine and watching movies on his phone while relaxing on the owners bed. The homeowner then came home to find the man, and demanded he leave. The man refused, and the homeowner called police, who came and arrested the man. The 46 year old has been charged with Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Mischief Under $5000 and Breach of Probation.