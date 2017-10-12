Barrie Library Getting More High Tech

The Barrie Public Library is getting an IT boost, thanks to some government money. A funding source for Ontario libraries was announced in the 2017 budget, and the province announced today that money would start rolling out, including to the Barrie library. “The Barrie Public Library greatly appreciates all the funding it receives.” says Barrie Library CEO Mark Saunders, “Technology in libraries enables us to explore and share our stories. It is the bridge for young and old alike to connect with the world in new and exciting ways. We are excited by the opportunities this funding will bring to the residents of Barrie.” The funds will help the library increase access to technology, digital services, and training opportunities for local residents.