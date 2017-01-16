Barrie K9 Officer Sniffs Out Fail To Remain Suspect

Trusty K9 officer Serge was pressed into action last night when a driver fled the scene of a single vehicle crash on Rose Street, by the OPP detachment. Witnesses called police around 9:30 last night. Officers found an open bottle of liquor in the vehicle; Serge located a suspect a short distance away with keys to the crashed vehicle in his pocket. Police then determined the man was the registered owner of the vehicle. A 26 year old Barrie man has been charged with Impaired Driving as well as various Highway Traffic Act offences.