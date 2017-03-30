Barrie Helping to Mark Vimy Ridge Centennial

Barrie will help mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Mayor Jeff Lehman will be joined by a group of Barrie residents in travelling to Arras, France, along with a life-sized bronze statue to be donated to the Vimy Foundation. The statue of the soldier will be presented a day after a larger commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9th at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in the northern tip of France.