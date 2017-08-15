Barrie Girl Whose Ride-On Toy Car Was Stolen Receives New One

A sad story has a happy ending!

10-year-old Hilary of Barrie had her toy car stolen from her home on Sunday night. Hilary has cerebral palsy and was able to be independent in the toy car. She would use it to get around the neighbourhood and play with her friends.

“She is not able to walk on her own and requires a power wheelchair,” Denise Fogarty said about her daughter, Hilary. “And to change it up a bit, we bought her a (toy) Escalade.”

Thankfully, Toys ‘R’ Us Canada heard the story since Fogarty reached out to CTV News Toronto to see if they could do anything. And Hilary was presented with a brand new toy car!

Barrie Police still haven’t been able to find the thief.

Main Image courtesy of CTV News