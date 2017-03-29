Barrie Food Bank Aims High This Easter

The Easter bunny is getting all geared up for the holiday, but you can’t expect the guy to carry enough eats with him for everybody, which might be why the Barrie Food Bank has set its sights high during the Easter Food Drive. A goal of 75,000 pounds of food in the crosshairs, and they’re hoping to get it on the food bank shelves by the end of April; those shelves have been depleted after a challenging winter for many. Last year, nearly six thousand kids under 18 were served at the Barrie Food Bank.