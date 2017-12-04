Listen Live

Barrie Fire Videos Get International Attention

Two Awards and an Honourable Mention For Service's Community Education and Social Media Campaigns

Barrie Fire Services has more to crow about: some new awards from the International Association of Firefighters. That includes a second place award for Best Community Outreach or Educational Program, the fire service won for its Push 2 Buttons campaign put on in partnership with TVO Kids. Another second place award, this for Best Social Media Video, earned by its Barrie Fire Safe Christmas sing-along video, along with an Honourable Mention for its Do-It-For-You karaoke video released last year.

