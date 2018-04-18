Listen Live

Barrie Fire Isn’t Going To Take It Anymore

Fire Service Highlights New Video In Wake of Stark Numbers

By News

Barrie Fire says it is furious. Numbers out yesterday indicate there have been 33 fire-related deaths in Ontario so far this year, and we’re only 108 days into 2018. That is almost one fatality every three days, and could have been prevented with smoke detectors and escape plans. Barrie Fire says enough already. Hoping to shed light on that, with one of their new spoof music videos to the tune of Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Going to Take it. Check it out below.

 

Related posts

Municipal Election Information Session

Talking Trash Has Gotten The County of Simcoe Second Prize

RVH Showing Off Long Term Innisfil Hospital Plans

Best Buddies Pierre Destine Tournament

Sign up for Missions; not CIA Missions, Life Saving Missions

Local musicians wanted for the summer

Suspects sought in a pair of robberies in Barrie

Gun Amnesty Update

Fair pay for contract government workers proposed by Liberals