Barrie Fire Isn’t Going To Take It Anymore

Barrie Fire says it is furious. Numbers out yesterday indicate there have been 33 fire-related deaths in Ontario so far this year, and we’re only 108 days into 2018. That is almost one fatality every three days, and could have been prevented with smoke detectors and escape plans. Barrie Fire says enough already. Hoping to shed light on that, with one of their new spoof music videos to the tune of Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Going to Take it. Check it out below.