Barrie Fire Chief Heading Back to His Roots

Chief Boyes Heading Back to Brampton

By News

Barrie’s Fire Chief is moving on. Announced via twitter today, Chief Bill Boyes is returning to his roots in Brampton to take on the role of that city’s Fire Chief instead. Boyes left Brampton as Fire Captain and came to Barrie as Deputy Chief in 2014, promoted to Chief shortly after.

 

