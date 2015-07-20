Barrie Fair Opens Today

The Barrie Fair swings open it’s gates for the 164th time this week and there’s lots for everyone to check out this week at the Essa Agriplex on the edge of Barrie! Today is Kid’s Day at the Barrie Fair and Campbell’s Amusements is celebrating 50 years, so they are celebrating with 50 cent coupons all through the day.

The Barrie Fair is also one of the largest agricultural fairs in Central Ontario with over 3,600 entries in the Livestock and Home Craft Divisions. It’s an excellent chance for kids to see the farm animal exhibits and learn about the importance of agriculture in our day to day lives a the educational centre.

There are lots of highlights at this years fair including the popular Barrie Fair Demolition Derby, the National Draft Horse Show, the FREE pancake breakfast on Sunday, tons of displays and exhibits, and of course the fun and exciting Midway for the kids especially at night when all the rides are lit up and you can see the City skyline from the Ferris Wheel. Also, new this year is the free shuttle-bus service running from Barrie Transit downtown to the Essa Agriplex during fair hours. For the schedule, click here.

For the full schedule of events at the Barrie Fair click here.