Barrie Entrepreneur Appears Tonight On Dragon’s Den

A Barrie entrepreneur makes his pitch to The Dragon’s Den tonight on CBC. Steve Miller is hoping for help from the Dragons getting his UberTub to market – a new take on the classic black inner tube. His is the first coloured-rubber inner tube and he claims it’s more durable than today’s vinyl versions. He makes his case tonight at 8pm.

