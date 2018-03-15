Listen Live

Barrie Entrepreneur Appears Tonight On Dragon’s Den

Has updated version of classic rubber inner tube

A Barrie entrepreneur makes his pitch to The Dragon’s Den tonight on CBC. Steve Miller is hoping for help from the Dragons getting his UberTub to market – a new take on the classic black inner tube. His is the first coloured-rubber inner tube and he claims it’s more durable than today’s vinyl versions. He makes his case tonight at 8pm.

