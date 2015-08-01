Five of North America’s top award winning BBQ rib teams will be smoking up Heritage Park this weekend at the annual Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival. The BBQ samplings will include BBQ’d ribs, pulled pork and brisket.

Admission to the festival is free, although there is a $10 admission fee for the Craft Beer Festival portion of the festival. Eight craft breweries will be on-site and serving their bubbly golden products. Your $10 gets you a wristband for 3 day access to the craft beer vendor area, plus two 4 oz sample beer tickets, you can participate in as well as Brewmaster Sessions, and you also receive a reusable cup.

The Festival runs 11-10 Friday and Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday at Heritage Park on Barrie’s waterfront.