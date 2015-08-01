Listen Live

Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival

It's Summer time baby!

    Image result for craft beer and bbq festival barrie

    Five of North America’s top award winning BBQ rib teams will be smoking up Heritage Park this weekend at the annual Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival.  The BBQ samplings will include BBQ’d ribs, pulled pork and brisket.

    Admission to the festival is free, although there is  a $10 admission fee for the Craft Beer Festival portion of the festival.  Eight craft breweries will be on-site and serving their bubbly golden products.  Your $10 gets you a wristband for 3 day access to the craft beer vendor area, plus two 4 ozImage result for craft beer and bbq festival barrie sample beer tickets, you can participate in as well as Brewmaster Sessions, and you also receive a reusable cup.

    The Festival runs 11-10 Friday and Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday at Heritage Park on Barrie’s waterfront.

     

