Barrie Councillors Give Tentative Approval To 3.08% Budget Increase

They started at 3.75 per cent, and whittled it down to 3.08. Monday night’s council meeting was all about this year’s budget. When the process began a few months ago, city staff were given the goal of a 3.25 per cent overall tax increase. Over the course of the evening, through a series of amendments, council cut over $2.5 million from the proposed budget. One of the biggest cuts was a contribution to the city’s newly created amortization fund, money set aside for future repairs, $750,000 was cut by spreading contributions over a few years, instead of a lump sum this year. How much the city sends to both the Barrie Police Service and the County of Simcoe was trimmed by $100,000 each, along with smaller additional cuts across the board. Further cuts are expected as the final approval looms at next week’s meeting.