Barrie Company Shuttering

Transcom in Barrie is closing, in a decision made a while back. Employees were told yesterday the company was shutting down both the Barrie and Brockville call centres, affecting nearly 300 in Barrie, eighty at the Brockville location. The customer service company claims to be moving operations offshore with some work-from-home elements too, after the Sweden-based organization decided in 2016 that operating a physical location in Canada was no longer profitable, before an increased minimum wage in Ontario was announced. Employees will be given a severance package, and can apply for other positions within the company, before operations in Barrie cease as of March 31st.