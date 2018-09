Free for everyone to attend there will be over 45 local employers in attendance on Wednesday Sept 19th 2018 2pm to 6pm at the Eastview Arena.

Being held in partnership with City of Barrie and Barrie Employment Service Centres.

This event is free and a great opportunity for all job seekers to come out and talk to local employers who are currently hiring.

https://agilec.ca/contact/barrie/