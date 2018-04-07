Barrie Colts Introduce Top Picks From 2018 Priority Selection Draft

As they continue their journey through the playoffs the Barrie Colts are also looking after the future, choosing 18 new building blocks in Saturday’s Priority Selection Draft. General Manager Jason Ford introduced the Colts top two picks – Riley Piercey and Tyson Foerster – at Barrie Molson Centre…

In total the Colts made 18 picks:

1st (16th): Riley Piercey – LW (Toronto Marlboros)

3rd (55th): Tyson Foerster – C (Barrie Jr. Colts)

3rd (56th): Eric Russell – LW (Vaughan Kings)

5th (87th): Austin D’Orazio – D (Vaughan Kings)

5th (96th): Rocco Testa-Basi – C (Rockland U-18)

6th (116th): Ryan Beck – C (Oakland Jr. Grizzlies)

8th (156th): Aidan Hughes – C (Mississauga Reps)

9th (161st): Ian Devlin – D (Toronto Titans)

9th (176th): Noah Marino – D (Chicago Fury U-16)

10th (186th): Bryce Sutherland – C (Mississauga Senators

11th (216th): Storm Moerch-Karlstad – RW (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

12th (236th): Matthew Sredl – D (Detroit Honeybaked U-16)

13th (256th): Jakob Robillard – G (Hawkesbury U-18)

14th (270th): Matt Coronato – LW (Long Island Gulls U-16)

14th (274th): Reid Oliver – D (Waterloo Wolves)

14th (276th): Nathaniel Hanley – F (PAL Jr. Isles U-16)

14th (277th): Sami Malu – G (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

15th (296th): Rees Cameron – LW (Barrie Jr. Colts)