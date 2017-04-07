Barrie Colts Announce Ryan Suzuki As First Overall Pick In 2017 OHL Draft

Every cloud has a silver lining. For the Barrie Colts, the silver lining to their disappointing season is that they’ll pick first overall in the 2017 OHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Colts announced on Friday that they will select 15-year-old forward Ryan Suzuki of the London Junior Knights with that pick.

Suzuki was introduced to the media at a press conference in Barrie. According to Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk, fans can expect Suzuki to make a difference right away.

“He leads by example and it’s great to have a player like that coming onto the team. He sees the ice exceptionally well, has skill, can score, but he’s also is a playmaker. I think he’ll be a key asset for us and make a big impact. And we really like him off the ice too.”

Suzuki is a 6.0’, 165 lb centre. He finished the 2016-17 Minor Midget season with 59 points in 32 games. After leading the Junior Knights to their 7th consecutive Alliance League Championship, Suzuki joined the Jr. B London Nationals and helped them win the GOJHL Western Conference Championship.

Suzuki’s older brother, Nick, currently plays in the OHL for the Owen Sound Attack, and Ryan is looking forward to the opportunity to suit up against his brother

“I am extremely excited and honoured to be chosen first overall in this year’s OHL Priority Selection. It’s an amazing feeling. I want to thank the Barrie Colts ownership, management team and scouting staff for having confidence in me. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of a championship team here in Barrie. And it will be fun playing against my brother and the Attack this year”

(Images courtesy of BarrieColts.com)