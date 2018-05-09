Barrie Chamber of Commerce: Spotlight Series: Krista LaRiviere

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new Speaker Spotlight luncheon event!

They have rounded up a series of influential business leaders to share their insights, wisdom, and inspirational stories with Barrie business leaders. This series of luncheons will cover a range of topics that will offer you new perspectives to overcome challenges, solutions to grow your business, and strength to lead your team to greater heights.

Kicking off the Speaker Spotlight Series will be the winner of the 2018 Women in Business Trail Blazer Award, Krista LaRiviere.

