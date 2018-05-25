Listen Live

Barrie Chamber Asking For Questions Ahead of Back-to-Back Debates

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce is looking to you for questions to ask local candidates. The local Chamber is hosting a pair of debates for both Barrie-area ridings, and hope that resident-submitted questions will make for a relevant and useful discourse. Send your question to debate@barriechamber.com. The debate for Barrie-Innisfil candidates will take place May 30th at Georgian Downs, while the Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte debate happens the next day at Lions Gate Hall. All are welcome to attend.

