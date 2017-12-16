Barrie Businessman Honoured By Alma Mater

Congrats to Barrie businessman Jamie Massie, who is receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Laws today from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. He’s also the featured speaker at today’s commencement ceremony. A 1980 graduate of Northwood and current member of the university’s Board of Trustees, Massie is president and co-founder of Georgian International Limited, an automotive, aircraft and property development business based in Barrie. He is president of Georgian Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., as well as Georgian BMW, MINI Ltd., located in Barrie.

From northwood.edu

A life long resident of Barrie, Ontario, Jamie Massie is a firm believer in the importance of community, faith, democracy and free enterprise. Jamie attributes much of his success in business to the 4 years he spent at Northwood University, Midland Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1980. Jamie feels blessed that he and his college roommate Dan DeVos have been friends and business associates for almost 40 years, giving much back to their businesses and communities.

Jamie has spent his career working to strengthen the community of Barrie through business, sports and philanthropic channels. He continues this work with his appointment as the Honorary Colonel at Canadian Forces Base Borden, Canada’s largest military training base.

Jamie is the President and Co-founder of Georgian International Limited, an Automotive, Aircraft and Property Development business based in Barrie. Jamie is president of Georgian Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc, as well as Georgian BMW, MINI Ltd. located in Barrie. Jamie is Chairman of Georgian Aircraft Corp, which operates 30 aircraft out of Barrie, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, moving over two million passengers per year under the Air Canada Express banner. Jamie’s real estate companies operate under the Georgian International Land Corp. brand and are involved in many Barrie and area developments. Jamie led the expansion of the Ontario Hockey League to Barrie helping to spearhead the construction of the Barrie Molson Centre in 1994. Until 2007 he was the Chairman of the OHL’s Barrie Colts. A true entrepreneur and business visionary, Jamie’s combined contributions have resulted in the creation of over 2000 jobs in the Barrie area.

His impressive list of awards and acknowledgements include Barrie Businessman of the Year, Canada’s Top 40 Under 40, recipient of the first MacLaren Art Centre Legacy Award, the Ontario Provincial Police Public Citation Award, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee medals for citizenship as well as induction into the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame. He also received an Honourary Degree and a Prestigious Fellowship from Georgian College. Jamie was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Georgian College’s ‘Automotive Business School of Canada’; supporting the program for over 25 years, in 2006 helped to establish the JC Massie Automotive Bursary in memory of his late father. His inspirational leadership led to the creation of Operation HERO, a $1,000,000.00 Endowed Scholarship Fund, providing military families with the opportunity to attend Georgian College. In 2014, Jamie was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada for significant contribution to the Canadian Armed Forces. In 2015 Jamie was awarded the prestigious ‘Order of the Spirit Catcher’ from the City of Barrie for lifetime contributions to the City of Barrie. In 2015 Jamie led a pilgrimage of Canadians to Vimy Ridge, France where a Patriation ceremony of Sacred Battlefield Soil was held to symbolically return the DNA of over 12000 Canadians killed or wounded in the 3 day battle from April 9-12,1917. The Soil will be dedicated in a monument at the entrance to Base Borden this coming June to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Base.

Currently, Jamie is a member of the board of Southmedic, a Barrie based manufacturer and distributor of specialized medical products, Jamie has previously served on the boards of the Ontario Hockey League, Georgian College, The Georgian College Foundation and Ridley College, as well as many Industry Related Boards. He has actively been involved in fundraising for numerous charities including the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie Public Library, MacLaren Art Centre, the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation, the Barrie Molson Centre and numerous youth sports program. Jamie and his wife Wendy have four sons, who like their father enjoy the outdoors, sports, business and discussing and debating the current issues that affect Canada and the World.

banner image via northwood.edu