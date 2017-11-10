Listen Live

Barrie Business Awards

Served up by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce

By News

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Barrie have announced the 2017 Barrie Business Awards recipients:

Manufacturing Business Excellence 
Prodomax Automation Ltd. Service Business Excellence

Glass Doctor of Barrie
Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence

Snow Valley Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization 
Hospice Simcoe

New Business 
StepUp

Going Global
pavliks.com

Marketing & Promotions
Jeff Walters Jewellers

Pay It Forward 
Connect Hair Studio

Innovation 
Prodomax Automation Ltd.

Small Business of the Year
Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc.

Mid-Sized Business of the Year
Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd.

Employer of the Year
Busch Systems International Inc.

Young Professional of the Year 
Ryan Tomlinson, Gooder Marketing

Employee of the Year 
Kim Marshall, Innovative Automation Inc.

Arch Brown Entrepreneur Award for Excellence
Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation Inc.

Related posts

Powerful New Drug On The Streets Of Barrie

Weekend Weather

SIU Clears Midland Police Following Ankle Injury

The Rap Sheet

Public Information Session at Orillia City Centre Tonight

Second Suspect On the Lam Following Midland Assault

Over-The-Counter Cure For Opioid Crisis?

Students At McMaster U. Develop Device That Can Detect Skin Cancer

“Building Safer Communities Together”