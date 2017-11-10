Barrie Business Awards
Served up by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce
The Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Barrie have announced the 2017 Barrie Business Awards recipients:
Manufacturing Business Excellence
Prodomax Automation Ltd. Service Business Excellence
Glass Doctor of Barrie
Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence
Snow Valley Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization
Hospice Simcoe
New Business
StepUp
Going Global
pavliks.com
Marketing & Promotions
Jeff Walters Jewellers
Pay It Forward
Connect Hair Studio
Innovation
Prodomax Automation Ltd.
Small Business of the Year
Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc.
Mid-Sized Business of the Year
Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd.
Employer of the Year
Busch Systems International Inc.
Young Professional of the Year
Ryan Tomlinson, Gooder Marketing
Employee of the Year
Kim Marshall, Innovative Automation Inc.
Arch Brown Entrepreneur Award for Excellence
Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation Inc.