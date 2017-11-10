The Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Barrie have announced the 2017 Barrie Business Awards recipients:

Manufacturing Business Excellence

Prodomax Automation Ltd. Service Business Excellence

Glass Doctor of Barrie

Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence

Snow Valley Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization

Hospice Simcoe

New Business

StepUp

Going Global

pavliks.com

Marketing & Promotions

Jeff Walters Jewellers

Pay It Forward

Connect Hair Studio

Innovation

Prodomax Automation Ltd.

Small Business of the Year

Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc.

Mid-Sized Business of the Year

Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd.

Employer of the Year

Busch Systems International Inc.

Young Professional of the Year

Ryan Tomlinson, Gooder Marketing

Employee of the Year

Kim Marshall, Innovative Automation Inc.

Arch Brown Entrepreneur Award for Excellence

Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation Inc.