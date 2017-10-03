Barrie Business Awards Finalists

Manufacturing Business Excellence ● Barrie Welding and Machine ● Innovative Automation In ● Prodomax Automation Ltd. Service Business Excellence ● Glass Doctor of Barrie ● Harris Plumbing Inc. ● Thee Place for Paws Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence ● Canvas & Cabernet ● Simmering Kettle ● Snow Valley Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization ● Gilda’s Club ● Hospice Simcoe ● Theatre by the Bay New Business ● FurnaceDepot.ca ● Sharpe Hearing Clinic ● StepUp Going Global ● Busch Systems International Inc. ● Innovative Automation Inc. ● pavliks.com

Marketing & Promotions ● The Chris Messecar Team, EXIT Lifestyle Realty, Brokerage ● Jeff Walters Jewellers ● The Peggy Hill Team Pay It Forward ● Connect Hair Studio ● HGR Graham Partners LLP ● Jeff White Property Maintenance Innovation ● Good Green Earth Company ● Prodomax Automation Ltd. Small Business of the Year ● Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc. ● Jeff Walters Jewellers ● Sharpe Hearing Clinic Mid-Sized Business of the Year ● Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd. ● SUPERIOR Home Health Care ● Treefrog Inc. Employer of the Year ● Busch Systems International Inc. ● Glass Doctor of Barrie ● pavliks.com