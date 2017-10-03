Barrie Business Awards Finalists
Winners to be announced November 9
Manufacturing Business Excellence
● Barrie Welding and Machine
● Innovative Automation In
● Prodomax Automation Ltd.
Service Business Excellence
● Glass Doctor of Barrie
● Harris Plumbing Inc.
● Thee Place for Paws
Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence
● Canvas & Cabernet
● Simmering Kettle
● Snow Valley
Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization
● Gilda’s Club
● Hospice Simcoe
● Theatre by the Bay
New Business
● FurnaceDepot.ca
● Sharpe Hearing Clinic
● StepUp
Going Global
● Busch Systems International Inc.
● Innovative Automation Inc.
● pavliks.com
Marketing & Promotions
● The Chris Messecar Team,
EXIT Lifestyle Realty, Brokerage
● Jeff Walters Jewellers
● The Peggy Hill Team
Pay It Forward
● Connect Hair Studio
● HGR Graham Partners LLP
● Jeff White Property Maintenance
Innovation
● Good Green Earth Company
● Prodomax Automation Ltd.
Small Business of the Year
● Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc.
● Jeff Walters Jewellers
● Sharpe Hearing Clinic
Mid-Sized Business of the Year
● Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd.
● SUPERIOR Home Health Care
● Treefrog Inc.
Employer of the Year
● Busch Systems International Inc.
● Glass Doctor of Barrie
● pavliks.com
AWARDS FOR INDIVIDUALS:
(Finalists listed alphabetically by last name)
Young Professional of the Year
● Iain Moggach, Theatre by the Bay
● Daniel Steffens, StepUp
● Ryan Tomlinson, Gooder Marketing Inc.
Employee of the Year
● Nicole Crewson, The Faris Team
● Kim Marshall, Innovative Automation Inc.
● Marcia Whan, Barrie Olive Oil Company
Arch Brown Entrepreneur Award of Excellence
● Nick L’Ecuyer, Mortgage Wellness Group
● Paul Larche, Larche Communications
● Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation Inc.