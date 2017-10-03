Listen Live

Barrie Business Awards Finalists

Winners to be announced November 9

Manufacturing Business Excellence 

●      Barrie Welding and Machine

●      Innovative Automation In

●      Prodomax Automation Ltd.

Service Business Excellence 

●      Glass Doctor of Barrie

●      Harris Plumbing Inc.

●      Thee Place for Paws

Hospitality & Tourism Business Excellence 

●      Canvas & Cabernet

●      Simmering Kettle

●      Snow Valley

Not-For-Profit or Charitable Organization 

●      Gilda’s Club

●      Hospice Simcoe

●      Theatre by the Bay

New Business 

●      FurnaceDepot.ca

●      Sharpe Hearing Clinic

●      StepUp

Going Global 

●      Busch Systems International Inc.

●      Innovative Automation Inc.

●      pavliks.com

Marketing & Promotions 

●      The Chris Messecar Team,

        EXIT Lifestyle Realty, Brokerage

●      Jeff Walters Jewellers

●      The Peggy Hill Team

Pay It Forward 

●      Connect Hair Studio

●      HGR Graham Partners LLP

●      Jeff White Property Maintenance

Innovation 

●      Good Green Earth Company

●      Prodomax Automation Ltd.

Small Business of the Year 

●      Barrie Olive Oil Company Inc.

●      Jeff Walters Jewellers

●      Sharpe Hearing Clinic

Mid-Sized Business of the Year 

●      Bertram Construction (Ontario) Ltd.

●      SUPERIOR Home Health Care

●      Treefrog Inc.

Employer of the Year

●      Busch Systems International Inc.

●      Glass Doctor of Barrie

●      pavliks.com

 

                                                         AWARDS FOR INDIVIDUALS:

                                            (Finalists listed alphabetically by last name)

Young Professional of the Year 

●      Iain Moggach, Theatre by the Bay

●      Daniel Steffens, StepUp

●      Ryan Tomlinson, Gooder Marketing Inc.

Employee of the Year 

●      Nicole Crewson, The Faris Team

●      Kim Marshall, Innovative Automation Inc.

●      Marcia Whan, Barrie Olive Oil Company

Arch Brown Entrepreneur Award of Excellence

●      Nick L’Ecuyer, Mortgage Wellness Group

●      Paul Larche, Larche Communications

●      Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation Inc.

 

