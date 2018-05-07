Barrie Baycats 2018 Schedule
CATCH A BAYCATS GAME THIS SEASON…
Sunday May 6th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Sunday May 13th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday May 17th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday May 19th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday May 20th @ Brantford Red Sox
Saturday May 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday May 27th @ London Majors
Thursday May 31st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 2nd vs. Brantford Red Sox
Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox
Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Saturday June 9th @ Guelph Royals
Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday June 19th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday June 21st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 23rd vs. London Majors
Sunday June 24th vs. Guelph Royals
Thursday June 28th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday July 1st @ London Majors
Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 15th vs. London Majors
Wednesday July 18th @ Brantford Red Sox
Thursday July 19th vs. Brantford Red Sox
Saturday July 21st vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors
Tuesday July 24th @ Guelph Royals
Thursday July 26th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers