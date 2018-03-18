Barrie Baycats 2018 schedule unveiled
Baycats open their 18th season May 6th vs Kitchener
The Barrie Baycats schedule is out for the 2018 campaign. The four time defending IBL champions open the season Sunday May 6th versus the Kitchener Panthers. Barrie will play eight games in May, thirteen times in June, twelve times in July and will wrap up the regular season with a pair of contests in August.
Here’s the complete schedule:
Sunday May 6th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Sunday May 13th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday May 17th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday May 19th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday May 20th @ Brantford Red Sox
Saturday May 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday May 27th @ London Majors
Thursday May 31st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 2nd vs. Brantford Red Sox
Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox
Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Saturday June 9th @ Guelph Royals
Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday June 19th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday June 21st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 23rd vs. London Majors
Sunday June 24th vs. Guelph Royals
Thursday June 28th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday July 1st @ London Majors
Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 15th vs. London Majors
Wednesday July 18th @ Brantford Red Sox
Thursday July 19th vs. Brantford Red Sox
Saturday July 21st vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors
Tuesday July 24th @ Guelph Royals
Thursday July 26th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers