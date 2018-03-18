Barrie Baycats 2018 schedule unveiled

The Barrie Baycats schedule is out for the 2018 campaign. The four time defending IBL champions open the season Sunday May 6th versus the Kitchener Panthers. Barrie will play eight games in May, thirteen times in June, twelve times in July and will wrap up the regular season with a pair of contests in August.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Sunday May 6th vs. Kitchener Panthers

Sunday May 13th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday May 17th @ Burlington Herd

Saturday May 19th vs. Guelph Royals

Sunday May 20th @ Brantford Red Sox

Saturday May 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

Sunday May 27th @ London Majors

Thursday May 31st @ Kitchener Panthers

Saturday June 2nd vs. Brantford Red Sox

Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox

Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers

Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday June 9th @ Guelph Royals

Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd

Tuesday June 19th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday June 21st @ Kitchener Panthers

Saturday June 23rd vs. London Majors

Sunday June 24th vs. Guelph Royals

Thursday June 28th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday July 1st @ London Majors

Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals

Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd

Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

Sunday July 15th vs. London Majors

Wednesday July 18th @ Brantford Red Sox

Thursday July 19th vs. Brantford Red Sox

Saturday July 21st vs. Hamilton Cardinals

Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors

Tuesday July 24th @ Guelph Royals

Thursday July 26th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers