Barrie Area MPs Appointed to Conservative Shadow Cabinet
Brassard To Serve As Deputy Whip, Nuttall To Look After Youth, Sport, Persons With Disabilities
Both of the Barrie area’s MPs have to get new business cards printed up. Newly-minted Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer today announced a shadow cabinet that has Barrie-Springwater MP John Brassard serve as Deputy Opposition Whip. Alex Nuttall, the MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte has been named as Shadow Minister of Youth, Sport, and Persons With Disabilities.