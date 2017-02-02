Barrie Archive Launches ‘Evolution of a City’ Video Series

A sneak peek Wednesday night at a new offering from the Barrie Historical Archive. At its monthly meeting, the group rolled out the first in a series of interviews exploring the Evolution of Barrie as a city. This piece featured former Mayor Jim Perri (2001-2003), talking about development of the railway lands and Centennial Beach along the waterfront, sharing secrets about what may lie beneath Lakeshore Road and where the sand for the beach came from. Six of these interviews already done, more are in the works. And while they won’t be available for viewing publicly until the fall, more ‘teases’ are planned at future monthly meetings of Archive supporters. Archive Chair, Dr. Travis Doucette, shares more in the following interview…