Barrie Apartment Building Evacuated After Second Floor Balcony Fire
No Injuries Reported
Everyone got out safe after a call to firefighters came from a Little Ave. apartment complex. Barrie Fire tells us the fire appears to have started on a second floor balcony, flooding the third floor with smoke. The fire was brought under control in short order, but fire crews stayed on scene to make sure everyone got out of the complex without issue, and to make sure the fire didn’t extend into the walls of the structure.