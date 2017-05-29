Barrie and Innisfil Growing Up Together

It’s been put into writing: Barrie and Innisfil are working together. A Memo of Cooperation was approved at Barrie City Hall Monday evening, and lays out on paper something that’s unofficially been going on for some time. It details a cooperative effort by Barrie and Innisfil to promote growth, commerce, jobs, and transportation. While the memo is an informal agreement between the two communities, it does ask that both municipalities to work together in land use, infrastructure planning, economic development, and tourism. Boundary lines wouldn’t hamper the efforts to provide transit, fire services, or recreation programming to both. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says this is good for both communities.

He adds it makes official something everyone already knew.

The olive branch was passed by Innisfil council last week, and at Barrie City Hall Monday evening, with final approval expected next week.