Barrie Among Top Three Regions With Lowest Crime Severity

Fewer crimes have been reported in Barrie than in most other cities across the county, according to Statistics Canada. It says the Barrie area is one of the top three regions in Canada with the lowest Crime Severity Index at 45.4, well below the provincial or national averages. Reports of violent crimes in the city has decreased by forty per cent in the last decade too. This applies only to crimes that have been reported to police, and takes into account crimes reported in Barrie, Innisfil, and Springwater (the Barrie Census Metropolitan Area). Meanwhile, Canada’s Crime Severity Index went down for the second year in a row, after a modest bump in 2003 and 2015 that interrupted an otherwise steady decline since 1998.