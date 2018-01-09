Barefoot Run In The Snow To Call 911

Two children ran barefoot to a neighbour’s house to call 911 when fire erupted this morning in a bedroom at a home on Honey Crescent in Barrie. Barrie Fire and Life Safety officer Samantha Hoffmann says the fire can be traced to string lights that had been used to decorate the room…a popular thing with kids these days…

The important thing here, says Hoffmann, is the house was equipped with working smoke alarms and there appears to have been an escape plan in place. Everyone got out of the house safely and the fire was contained to the one room.