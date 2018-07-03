Listen Live

Bad Wolves Donate $250K in Sales of “Zombie” Cover To Dolores O’Riordan’s Family

Watch check presentation.

By Music, Videos

The heavy rock group Bad Wolves did a cover of the classic “Zombie” by the Cranberries. Lead singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan was supposed to be involved in the cover version but she passed away the day they were going to be recording. So Bad Wolves recorded the song later that week in her honour and promised to donate the proceeds of the sales to her family.

At the Gramercy Theatre in New York City they presented a $250,000 check to O’Riordan’s son Taylor, 20, step-son, Donny Jr., 27, and ex-husband, Don Burton. The check was also accepted on behalf of O’Riordan’s daughters, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.


YouTube / Eleven Seven Music

Main Image via Ben Guzman

Related posts

WATCH: Guns N’ Roses Join Foo Fighters On Stage in Italy

WATCH: Jake Eats the Hottest Pepper in the World

WATCH: Bono Tells Ellen U2 Saved His Life

Kid Pees During Proposal

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s “First Drafts of Rock” Starring Kevin Bacon

Watch: Final Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War Is Here

Watch: First Trailer Released For ‘Karate Kid’ Sequel ‘Cobra Kai’

Take A First Look At Tom Hardy As Venom In The New Trailer