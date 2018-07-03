Bad Wolves Donate $250K in Sales of “Zombie” Cover To Dolores O’Riordan’s Family

The heavy rock group Bad Wolves did a cover of the classic “Zombie” by the Cranberries. Lead singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan was supposed to be involved in the cover version but she passed away the day they were going to be recording. So Bad Wolves recorded the song later that week in her honour and promised to donate the proceeds of the sales to her family.

At the Gramercy Theatre in New York City they presented a $250,000 check to O’Riordan’s son Taylor, 20, step-son, Donny Jr., 27, and ex-husband, Don Burton. The check was also accepted on behalf of O’Riordan’s daughters, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.



YouTube / Eleven Seven Music

Main Image via Ben Guzman