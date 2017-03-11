Listen Live

Bad Memories Be Gone….Literally

Doctors in Toronto may have found a way to delete them

By News

Do you have a memory you can’t shake but would like to forget? Maybe you can. Researchers at The Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto say they have found a way to target, then delete, fear-based memories. They say each memory is held by a unique combination of cells in the brain; that they’ve been able to use a genetic trick to kill, since the have been isolated. The technique has been successful in lab mice. It might one day be helpful to humans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Click here for more on this story.

image: Global Panoram via Flickr

Related posts

Helping Women ‘Suit Up’ For The Working World

OPP Launch March Break Crackdown On The Roads

Rise in Drivers Ignoring School Crossings In Orillia

A Taste Of What’s To Come for March Break

A Fall in The Jobless Rate Across the Land

Burl’s Creek Facing Bylaw Charges

Local Officers Receive National Honours

Break-ins, Breath Tests And Community Engagement

Buckley’s Tastes Bad, But That May Be The Least Of Your Worries