Bad Guys Make Off With Meats and Dog Food In Separate Thefts
Suspects Caught on Camera
Barrie Police passed on a few wanted posters for you to look at, after a pair of thefts recently. First one was on July 23rd; police say a dude packed up plenty of meats from the Bayfield St. Loblaws, then hoofed it. The suspect is described as:
- Male
- white
- 55-60 years of age
- Heavy build
- 5″8′
- Bald
- Wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and was carrying reusable grocery bag.
Next up, just this past Saturday, cops say a suspect walked into a Mac’s Convenience on Bayfield and Wellington, then walked out with a few cans of dog food. He is described as:
- Male
- white
- Approximately 6” tall
- 200 lbs
- Wearing a black ball cap, black t-shirt, blue shorts and carrying a black backpack
- Tattoos with a large tattoo on his left forearm