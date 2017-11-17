Listen Live

Bad Guys Broke Through Wall to Get To Drugs

Bradford Pharmacy Entered Through Hole in Wall

By News

South Simcoe Police on the hunt for some bad guys with a penchant for demolition. Investigators say someone broke into a Bradford pharmacy sometime overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, by breaking through the wall of the adjacent vacant store. The pharmacy’s safe was then broken into, while the perps are said to have taken some narcotics and cash. Anyone with information should contact South Simcoe Police, while it reminds everyone of the possible fatal consequences of taking medications not prescribed to you.

