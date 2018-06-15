Bad Guy With a Gun Sought After North Barrie Hold Up

Barrie Police are looking for a heavyset man in his late 30s after someone armed with a gun held up a North Barrie convenience store. Happened around 3 this morning, as cops say a man walked into a Leacock Dr. Circle K, showed the clerk a handgun and made a demand for cash. The bad guy fled the store when he got what he was after while police add the cashier was no injured in any way. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

Male, white 35 to 40 years

5’8” to 6’

Heavy build

Wearing a camouflage baseball hat, green t-shirt and blue jeans

Armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Butera of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, pbutera@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com