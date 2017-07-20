Listen Live

Bad Guy Broke into The Wrong House

Barrie Resident Still Home During Break In

By News

An alleged bandit was caught in the act. Barrie Police have taken a 19-year-old man into custody saying the guy broke into a different home, pocketed a few items and lying to a neighbour about why he was there, before breaking into a second house. The homeowner was in however, and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect got away, but the K9 unit tracked him down shortly afterwards at a nearby school. The teen faces B&E, Theft, and Assault-related charges.

Related posts

Blake Street Fire Electrical In Nature

Bracebridge Teen Charged With Luring, Possessing Child Porn

Prime Minister Trudeau Ready For Zach To Make Tracks

Wait Time For MRI Improves At Orillia Hospital

Hot Summer Nights Begin Tonight In Barrie

Third Candidate For Provincial PC Nomination in Barrie-Innisfil

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Local Scout Leader Needs Your Help Getting Home

Stumbling Man Also A Wanted Man