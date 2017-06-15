Bad Case of the Sniffles? Maybe You’re An X-man!

Are you one of those people that always seems to be catching the sniffles? Then you might be a mutant. Researchers out of the National Institute of Health in the US say a rare genetic mutation has been discovered that makes some people markedly more susceptible to catching the common cold. It has to do with the part of your body that detects the virus and react appropriately, or in this case, not. You can read all about it through the National Institute’s website. The average person catches two to three colds a year.