Backup Needed After Teen Pulled Over Near Penetanguishene

19-year-old Facing Charges Including Assaulting an Officer

News

A teen is waiting for her day in court after a traffic stop near Penetanguishene. The OPP say a vehicle was pulled over for speeding along Highway 93, and the officer decided the driver had been drinking. Police claim the female driver became combative, assaulting the officer. Backup was called in and a 19-year-old from Penetanguishene was taken into custody. She’s facing a slew of charges including Assaulting an Officer and Speeding.

