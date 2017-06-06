Baby Formula The Item Of Choice For Alleged Partners in Crime

Barrie Police need your help in shutting down a dastardly duo’s crime spree. Investigators say the same two women are responsible for at least four thefts from the south end Wal-Mart, from as far back as December 23rd, and as recently as April 21st. It is reported in three cases, baby formula was stolen, while the fourth saw clothing swiped. Anyone who may have information can contact Constable Brown of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2588 or email at cbrown@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.